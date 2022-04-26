Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Dry and cooler conditions will continue through midweek

4 AM Update
By Erin Thomas
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 2:27 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dry, but cool conditions will prevail today. Below average temperatures will be in place for the next couple of days, but will gradually warm through late week. The forecast will remain dry through Thursday with the next best chance of rain looks to come Friday and into the weekend.

  • NORMAL HIGH: 76
  • NORMAL LOW: 56

TODAY: Mostly Sunny with a North wind at 10 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the upper 60s.

TONIGHT: Clear with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the low to mid 40s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be sunny with highs in the lower 70s and lows near 50. Thursday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers along with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers, high temperatures near 80, and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, highs in the upper 70s, and lows in the mid 60s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

City Watch: Steven Taylor last seen Jan. 27
Shooting victim found in Mississippi ditch identified as missing Memphis man
Quintuple stabbing: Family says victim’s brother is responsible for killing 2, injuring 3 others
Quintuple stabbing: Family says victim’s brother is responsible for killing 2, injuring 3 others
Jonathan Brush
Man charged in road rage stabbing death
Police lights road
Mother killed, 3 children injured in I-40 crash
Shiela Downey charged in husband's stabbing death
Woman accused of fatally stabbing 81-year-old husband after dispute over coffee

Latest News

Monday evening weather update
Your First Alert to a cooler and drier pattern as the week begins
A few showers through afternoon, dry and cooler Tuesday
Cloudy with isolated showers through afternoon
WMC First Alert Weather
Widespread rain today with a brief cool down to follow
wmc
9 AM - Monday morning Memphis Forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - April 25, 2022