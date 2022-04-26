Dry and cooler conditions will continue through midweek

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dry, but cool conditions will prevail today. Below average temperatures will be in place for the next couple of days, but will gradually warm through late week. The forecast will remain dry through Thursday with the next best chance of rain looks to come Friday and into the weekend.

NORMAL HIGH: 76

NORMAL LOW: 56

TODAY: Mostly Sunny with a North wind at 10 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the upper 60s.

TONIGHT: Clear with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the low to mid 40s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be sunny with highs in the lower 70s and lows near 50. Thursday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers along with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers, high temperatures near 80, and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, highs in the upper 70s, and lows in the mid 60s.

