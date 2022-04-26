Advertise with Us
Car industry trends from electric vehicles to the used car market

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The pandemic and rising gas prices has created a shift in the auto industry.

Grant Feek, CEO of Tred, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about electric vehicles, the microchip shortage, the latest trends being seen in the used car industry, and what the future could hold.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

