Bluff City Life: Wed., 13 April

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Stopping Racial Discrimination of Refugees

Dr. Tarek Kteleh | Author of “The Six Pillars of Advocacy: Embrace Your Cause and Transform Lives” | available on amazon.com

How to Make the Perfect Omelet

Bridgerton-Themed Easter Brunch

Kisha Landfair | Owner of S is for Sweet | sisforsweet.com

5 Rules for Biking in the City

Celebrating Ramadan in Memphis

Sh. Anwar Arafat | Memphis Islamic Center | memphisislamiccenter.org

Sh. Hamza Abdul Malik | Midtown Mosque in Memphis | facebook.com/midtownmosque

Community Foundation of Greater Memphis

Robert M. Fockler | President of The Community Foundation of Greater Memphis | cfgm.org

A Mission to Solve the Skilled Worker Crisis

Wyatt Smith | Founder & CEO of UpSmith, Inc. | upsmith.com

Bryson Whitney | Community Engagement for UpSmith, Inc. | upsmith.com

