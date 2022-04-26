Bluff City Life: Wed., 13 April
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
Stopping Racial Discrimination of Refugees
Dr. Tarek Kteleh | Author of “The Six Pillars of Advocacy: Embrace Your Cause and Transform Lives” | available on amazon.com
How to Make the Perfect Omelet
Bridgerton-Themed Easter Brunch
Kisha Landfair | Owner of S is for Sweet | sisforsweet.com
5 Rules for Biking in the City
Celebrating Ramadan in Memphis
Sh. Anwar Arafat | Memphis Islamic Center | memphisislamiccenter.org
Sh. Hamza Abdul Malik | Midtown Mosque in Memphis | facebook.com/midtownmosque
Community Foundation of Greater Memphis
Robert M. Fockler | President of The Community Foundation of Greater Memphis | cfgm.org
A Mission to Solve the Skilled Worker Crisis
Wyatt Smith | Founder & CEO of UpSmith, Inc. | upsmith.com
Bryson Whitney | Community Engagement for UpSmith, Inc. | upsmith.com
