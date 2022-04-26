Bluff City Life: Thurs, 14 April
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
Breaking Family Barriers to Secure a Better Future
Graham Thomas | Deputy Director of Goverment Affairs & Community Partnerships for tnAchieves | tnachieves.org
From Farm to Table: Harvesting Watermelons
Improving Health Outcomes for Mothers & Babies
Senator London Lamar | TN General Assembly | londonlamar.com
Pursing Smarter Criminal Justice Policies
Josh Spickler | Executive Director of Just City | justcity.org
Dr. Flor Mayoral | Dermatologist
An Easier Way to Invest & Learn as You Go
Marco Arce | Customer Experience Team Lead for Plynk | plynkinvest.com
How Just City Can Help Create a Clean Slate
Dalisia L. Ballinger | Program Participant & CEO of Dollface PR Image / Brand Solutions | justcity.org
