Bluff City Life: Thurs, 14 April

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Breaking Family Barriers to Secure a Better Future

Graham Thomas | Deputy Director of Goverment Affairs & Community Partnerships for tnAchieves | tnachieves.org

Josephine’s Kitchen

From Farm to Table: Harvesting Watermelons

Improving Health Outcomes for Mothers & Babies

Senator London Lamar | TN General Assembly | londonlamar.com

Pursing Smarter Criminal Justice Policies

Josh Spickler | Executive Director of Just City | justcity.org

Spring Beauty 101

Dr. Flor Mayoral | Dermatologist

An Easier Way to Invest & Learn as You Go

Marco Arce | Customer Experience Team Lead for Plynk | plynkinvest.com

How Just City Can Help Create a Clean Slate

Dalisia L. Ballinger | Program Participant & CEO of Dollface PR Image / Brand Solutions | justcity.org

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

