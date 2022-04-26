Bluff City Life: Thurs, 14 April

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Breaking Family Barriers to Secure a Better Future

Graham Thomas | Deputy Director of Goverment Affairs & Community Partnerships for tnAchieves | tnachieves.org

Josephine’s Kitchen

From Farm to Table: Harvesting Watermelons

Improving Health Outcomes for Mothers & Babies

Senator London Lamar | TN General Assembly | londonlamar.com

Pursing Smarter Criminal Justice Policies

Josh Spickler | Executive Director of Just City | justcity.org

Spring Beauty 101

Dr. Flor Mayoral | Dermatologist

An Easier Way to Invest & Learn as You Go

Marco Arce | Customer Experience Team Lead for Plynk | plynkinvest.com

How Just City Can Help Create a Clean Slate

Dalisia L. Ballinger | Program Participant & CEO of Dollface PR Image / Brand Solutions | justcity.org

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.