Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Bluff City Life: Fri., 15 April

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Family Egg Hunt at the Garden

Gina Harris | Director of Events & Education for Memphis Botanic Garden | membg.org

Local-Based App Created for Writers

Warn Wilson | Electrical Engineer & App Developer | WeWriteToo | wewritetoo.com

Working Anywhere Other Than The Office

David Shepherd | Executive Vice President & General Manager for Ivanti

Ira Wolfe | America’s Chief Googlization Officer

How to Make Beautiful Floral Arrangements

Miriam Cordero | Owner of Mili’s Flowers & Gifts

Inside the NBA Playoffs

Ariel Epstein | betting Analyst for Yahoo Sports | sports.yahoo.com

Tech Gadgets for Busy Families

Carley Knoblock | Tech Lifestyle Correspondent

BCL Spotlight: How to Eat Crawfish

Spring Plant Sale

Jill Maybry | Horticulturist & Curator for Pollinator & Delta Gardens at Memphis Botanic Garden | membg.org

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Jody Moyt
Victim of Sam Cooper stabbing identified as Lafayette’s Music Room Chef
Police lights road
Mother killed, 3 children injured in I-40 crash
City Watch: Steven Taylor last seen Jan. 27
Shooting victim found in Mississippi ditch identified as missing Memphis man
Wanted: Cesar Martinez, Juan Monsivais, Jose Vasquez and Cesar Gonzalez
Escaped Desoto Co. inmates were captured while working in Memphis restaurant, says DCSD
Quintuple stabbing: Family says victim’s brother is responsible for killing 2, injuring 3 others
Quintuple stabbing: Family says victim’s brother is responsible for killing 2, injuring 3 others

Latest News

Improving Health Outcomes for Mothers & Babies
Bluff City Life: Thurs, 14 April
Celebrating Ramadan in Memphis
Bluff City Life: Wed., 13 April
Fighting Food Insecurity One Order at a Time
Bluff City Life: Tues., 12 April
A Mission to Solve the Skilled Worker Crisis
Bluff City Life: Wednesday, 13 April pt. 8 of 8