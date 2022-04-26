Bluff City Life: Fri., 15 April
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
Gina Harris | Director of Events & Education for Memphis Botanic Garden | membg.org
Local-Based App Created for Writers
Warn Wilson | Electrical Engineer & App Developer | WeWriteToo | wewritetoo.com
Working Anywhere Other Than The Office
David Shepherd | Executive Vice President & General Manager for Ivanti
Ira Wolfe | America’s Chief Googlization Officer
How to Make Beautiful Floral Arrangements
Miriam Cordero | Owner of Mili’s Flowers & Gifts
Ariel Epstein | betting Analyst for Yahoo Sports | sports.yahoo.com
Tech Gadgets for Busy Families
Carley Knoblock | Tech Lifestyle Correspondent
BCL Spotlight: How to Eat Crawfish
Jill Maybry | Horticulturist & Curator for Pollinator & Delta Gardens at Memphis Botanic Garden | membg.org
