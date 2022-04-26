Bluff City Life: Fri., 15 April

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Family Egg Hunt at the Garden

Gina Harris | Director of Events & Education for Memphis Botanic Garden | membg.org

Local-Based App Created for Writers

Warn Wilson | Electrical Engineer & App Developer | WeWriteToo | wewritetoo.com

Working Anywhere Other Than The Office

David Shepherd | Executive Vice President & General Manager for Ivanti

Ira Wolfe | America’s Chief Googlization Officer

How to Make Beautiful Floral Arrangements

Miriam Cordero | Owner of Mili’s Flowers & Gifts

Inside the NBA Playoffs

Ariel Epstein | betting Analyst for Yahoo Sports | sports.yahoo.com

Tech Gadgets for Busy Families

Carley Knoblock | Tech Lifestyle Correspondent

BCL Spotlight: How to Eat Crawfish

Spring Plant Sale

Jill Maybry | Horticulturist & Curator for Pollinator & Delta Gardens at Memphis Botanic Garden | membg.org

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.