Your First Alert to a cooler and drier pattern as the week begins

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rain is moving out of the Mid-South this evening and high pressure will soon settle in over the area allowing clouds to clear tonight and below average temperatures to be in place for the next couple of days.

TONIGHT: Gradually Clearing with a North wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the upper 40s to near 50.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny with a North wind at 10 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the low to mid 40s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be sunny with highs in the lower 70s and lows near 50. Thursday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers along with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers, high temperatures near 80, and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, highs in the upper 70s, and lows in the mid 60s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.