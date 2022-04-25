Woman found shot overnight at Memphis gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is in the hospital following an overnight shooting on Winchester Road.

AccordingMemphis police, the shooting happened at 3434 Winchester Road. Police responded to the Mapco further down the road around 2 a.m., which is about 10 minutes away from the scene of the shooting.

The woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

No suspect information is available at this time.

If you have any information on this investigation, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.