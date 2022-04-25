Widespread rain today with a brief cool down to follow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A wet and soggy day in store for the Mid-South. A few storms east of Memphis and in parts of north Mississippi could produce gusty wind and heavy rain. Most of the area can expect around a half of an inch of rainfall. Cooler and dry conditions return Tuesday.

TODAY: Cloudy with rain and a few storms with morning temperatures in the low 70s but falling to the 60s by afternoon, northerly winds at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a s slight chance of showers, lows in the lows in the lower 50s and winds out of the north at 5-10 mph.

THIS WEEK: Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of early morning shower, highs in the upper 60s, and lows in the mid 40s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 70s and lows in the lower 50s. Thursday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid to upper 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs near 80.

NEXT WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers during the day and highs in the upper 70s. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.