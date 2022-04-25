Advertise with Us
‘Time to sit back and watch heads explode’ | Reeves praises Musk’s purchase of Twitter

Governor Tate Reeves
Governor Tate Reeves(Source: WDAM)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves says Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter is a “victory for free speech and a loss for those wanting to censor views they don’t like.”

The governor weighed in on the news that Musk had purchased the internet platform, sharing a screen shot of what appeared to be a Fox News story saying it was “done deal.”

Reeves went on to say that it’s “time to sit back and watch heads explode over the news.”

Monday, the multi-billionaire CEO of Tesla purchased the online platform for $44 billion.

Some conservatives leaders say that Musk’s purchase will usher in a new era of free speech for Twitter, which has been criticized for censoring tweets and blocking accounts.

On his Twitter feed, Musk said “Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated. “ He added that he hopes “even (his) worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means.”

Reeves’ comments have sparked debate on at least two of the governor’s social media platforms. On Twitter, one user said if Reeves believes Elon Musk will expand speech on Twitter, he had a bridge to sell him.

Another one questioned what he believed was an example of censorship on the state level. “Speaking of censorship... the people of Mississippi voted for medical marijuana and you took it away.”

Another user still was more hopeful, saying that if “the platform really allows free speech Mr. (Musk) will be owed a huge amount of gratitude.”

