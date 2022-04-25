Tennessee truth in sentencing bill awaits governor’s signature

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New rules for sentencing criminals in the state of Tennessee are sitting on Governor Bill Lee’s desk awaiting his signature.

State lawmakers passed truth in sentencing legislation last week. Now, we wait to see if Lee will sign it into law.

This legislation eliminates the possibility of parole for several felony crimes.

Criminal justice advocates worry the prison population will explode in a system struggling with staffing issues.

Those who voted for the bill say it sends a strong message to criminals.

”I hope more than anything we send a message that it becomes a deterrent before anyone goes into our prison system,” said Sen. Jon Lundberg.

“We’ve seen the data. And we know that it doesn’t work. But it costs a lot of money,” said Sen. Jeff Yarbro.

Opponents also worry about the price tag.

The Tennessee Department of Correction says it will cost $96 million over the next decade.

