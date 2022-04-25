Tennessee Fertility Advocates fight for families to gain fertility insurance coverage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Starting a family can be an exciting time. It can also be a time of stress for those impacted by infertility.

April 24 marked the start of National Infertility Awareness Week.

Mollie Walker, co-founder of Tennessee Fertility Advocates, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how the organization is working with other advocates to help gain fertility insurance coverage with employers.

“I talked to someone yesterday and gave her a lot of tips for her employer and so we are always looking at that,” Walker said. “When it comes to the state level, we obviously moved mountains with our legislation last year and we are so excited to see what’s to come. Our biggest focus is on the employers side right now and we are continuing to educate our legislators and they want to hear from their constituents.”

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

