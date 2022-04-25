Shots fired in downtown Memphis near police officer, suspect arrested
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say a 22-year-old is facing several charges after he allegedly fired shots toward an officer in downtown Memphis over the weekend.
Jevon Shelton is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a controlled substance of marijuana and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, according to police.
Investigators say a Memphis police officer was in an unmarked car in the area of Beale Street and Danny Thomas Boulevard Sunday at 5:15 a.m. when a suspect in a blue Ford Mustang fired shots in his direction.
He was not injured but a nearby building was struck by gunfire.
Additional officers arrived in the area and initiated a traffic stop. The driver and Shelton were detained as officers searched the vehicle.
Memphis police say a handgun and a bag of marijuana were located.
The driver was released without charges.
Shelton is behind bars on a $25,000 bond.
