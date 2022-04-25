Advertise with Us
Shelby County sheriff's deputy under investigation, summoned to appear in court

(None)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:51 AM CDT
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County sheriff’s Deputy received a criminal summons to appear in court Monday for an arrangement.

Deputy Corrie Holly is being investigated concerning an incident at a Walmart.

At this time he has been relieved of duty with pay pending the investigation.

We’ll be following this case and bring you the latest as more details become available.

