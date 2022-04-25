Shelby County early voting for primary election ends Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Early voting for Tennessee’s primary election ends on Thursday.

As of last Friday, more than 11,000 voters have already cast their ballots. The primary election day is May 3.

In many neighborhoods, Memphians say their big issue this election is crime, specifically gun violence.

Another top issue they said, is criminal justice reform.

“There’s real, real problems out there that need to be addressed and some of those problems are going to come to the surface in this election,” said MICAH Volunteer Dave Harris.

An interesting race is between the three candidates running for Shelby County District Attorney General in the Democrat primary. Steve Mulroy, Janika White and Linda Harris will spend the next week and a half trying to earn enough votes.

One of them will likely face the incumbent D.A. Amy Weirich in August.

Weirich has no challenger in the Republican primary.

The other major race on the ballot is for Shelby County mayor.

Lee Harris, the incumbent, is trying to fend off a primary challenge from fellow Democrat Ken Moody.

One of them will face Republican nominee Worth Morgan in August.

Morgan is a Memphis City councilman, he is also running unopposed in the Republican primary for county mayor.

There are also competitive races for the county commission, circuit, criminal and juvenile court clerks and property assessors, among other offices.

