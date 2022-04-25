Advertise with Us
Scattered showers & storms through afternoon

WMC First Alert Weather
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Cloudy with scattered showers and storms through this afternoon, most will dry out by 4 PM. A few storms east of Memphis and in parts of north Mississippi could produce gusty wind and heavy rain. Most of the area can expect around a half of an inch of rainfall. Cooler and dry conditions will return Tuesday.

TODAY: Cloudy with rain and a few storms through afternoon with afternoon highs in the 60s, northerly winds at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a s slight chance of showers, lows in the lows in the lower 50s and winds out of the north at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s.

THIS WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 70s and lows in the lower 50s. Thursday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid to upper 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs near 80.

THIS WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers during the day and highs in the upper 70s. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with highs in the upper 70s.

