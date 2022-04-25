Report: National gas prices up again after a brief decrease

(Gray News) – Gas prices have risen again after a short dip nationwide.

According to a report from AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular gas rose four cents over the past week to $4.12.

Fears that less Russian oil will enter the global market are countered by fears of a COVID-caused economic slowdown in China, which is the world’s leading oil consumer. These forces are opposed and causing the oil price to hover around $100 a barrel, according to the report.

The current national average for a gallon of gas, which sits at $4.12, is 12 cents less than it was a month ago. It’s $1.24 more than it was one year ago, at $2.88.

The states with the top three weekly increases are:

Maryland, with a 13 cent increase Delaware, with a 12 cent increase Kansas, with an 11 cent increase

The top three least expensive states are:

Georgia, where the price is $3.71 Arkansas, where the price is $3.74 Missouri, where the price is $3.75

