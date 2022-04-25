Quintuple stabbing suspect appears in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man accused of stabbing five members of his own family over the weekend faced a judge for the first time Monday.

Leaudre Isabell, 24, is charged with two first-degree murder charges and three counts of attempted first-degree murder after Saturday’s quintuple stabbing on Hubert Avenue in North Memphis.

He is accused of stabbing five family members, killing his sister Pamela Isabell and her 7-year-old son.

On Monday, Judge Gerald Skahan asked Isabell a series of questions about his background, but Isabell offered very short answers.

Action News 5 spoke with Pamela’s father, Johnnie Simmons who says Leaudre Isabell stayed in different places but Pamela helped take care of him.

“She was the sweetest person you’d ever want to meet,” said Simmons.

Simmons says another family member who was at the home where the stabbings happened said Leaudre got upset and starting stabbing his family members after they said he couldn’t smoke marijuana in the house.

Simmons says prior to this, family members had concerns about Leaudre’s mental health.

It’s not the first time we’ve heard of family members violently attacking other family members.

In February, a judge sentenced Shanythia Gardner to life in prison for stabbing four of her young children to death in 2016. And in 2008, Jessie Dotson murdered multiple family members in what’s become known as the Lester Street Massacre.

Clinical Psychologist Christopher Ferrand with Christ Community Health Services says when a family member violently attacks or kills other family members, the greatest challenge for the surviving family members will be dealing with the anger they feel.

“If you stay at the anger level, it’s really hard to ever move on or begin to make sense of what happened and to begin to heal,” said Ferrand, who added that it’s okay to feel anger initially.

He also said if you suspect a loved one is struggling with any type of mental illness to make sure you get that person help.

Isabell’s next court appearance is set for May 4.

He remains in jail without bond.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.