One in critical, others injured in multi-vehicle crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a five-car crash at Winchester and Clark Sunday evening.

Officers say that one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition and four others were transported in non-critical condition.

This is an ongoing crash investigation.

