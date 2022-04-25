Advertise with Us
One in critical, others injured in multi-vehicle crash

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a five-car crash at Winchester and Clark Sunday evening.

Officers say that one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition and four others were transported in non-critical condition.

This is an ongoing crash investigation.

