Officers involved in crash, while investigating accident on I-40

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Memphis police officers were involved in a crash overnight while investigating another accident on I-40.

A public information officer with Memphis Police Department says the officers’ vehicle was struck from behind on I-40 at Warford Street.

They were seated inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Both officers and the person responsible were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

The traffic investigation shut down lanes on I-40 heading east for a couple of hours.

No word on any charges in connection to the accidents.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

