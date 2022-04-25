Officers involved in crash, while investigating accident on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Memphis police officers were involved in a crash overnight while investigating another accident on I-40.

A public information officer with Memphis Police Department says the officers’ vehicle was struck from behind on I-40 at Warford Street.

They were seated inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Both officers and the person responsible were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

The traffic investigation shut down lanes on I-40 heading east for a couple of hours.

No word on any charges in connection to the accidents.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.