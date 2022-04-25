Mother killed, 3 children injured in I-40 crash

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A crash involving multiple vehicles Friday night killed one woman and injured her three children.

Tennessee Highway Patrol says the crash happened just before 9 p.m. Friday night near mile marker 61 in Haywood County.

Troopers say 27-year-old Elmer Macklin of Lemon Grove, California was driving her Dodge Caliber westbound along I-40 when she struck a Chevrolet Silverado before crossing through the median to the eastbound lanes striking the left side of a tractor trailer.

After striking the trailer, troopers say the vehicle re-entered the median flipping multiple times before coming to a rest. Macklin was pronounced deceased on scene.

Macklin had 3 juveniles in the vehicle at the time of the crash, according to crash report. The children were transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital where their condition is unknown.

