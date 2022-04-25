Man charged in road rage stabbing death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 57-year-old man, Jonathan Brush, has been charged with second degree murder in the stabbing death that occurred Sunday on a busy Memphis roadway.

According to police documents, Brush at 10:45pm Sunday night, contacted 911 and requested police and an ambulance. Brush told the operator that a man in a Toyota Camry ran him off the road at Sam Cooper and Hollywood. He told police the man was getting out of his vehicle and threatening him.

Police arrived and discovered the victim, Jody Moyt ,inside his vehicle with multiple stab wounds to his upper torso and legs. Moyt was pronounced deceased at the hospital. Brush was arrested at the scene and a silver pocketknife with red residue on the tip was found inside Brush’s Mercedes Benz.

Brush is scheduled to be in court Tuesday.

