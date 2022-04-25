Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins fined $15K following public criticism of game officiating

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Grizzlies head coach as been fined for public criticizing the referee’s following Grizzlies Game 4 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The NBA announced Monday, coach Taylor Jenkins has been fined $15,000.

Jenkins said in a post-game media briefing the game was “the most poorly officiated games in my NBA career” and he’s “never seen a more inconsistent, arrogant, officiated game.”

The Grizzlies lost to the Timberwolves by one point, 119 to 118.

Grizzlies will host Game 5 against the Timberwolves Tuesday night at FedExForum starting at 6:30 p.m.

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/2Dv716Ai8T — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 25, 2022

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.