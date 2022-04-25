Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins fined $15K following public criticism of game officiating

Grizzlies Head Coach, Taylor Jenkins
Grizzlies Head Coach, Taylor Jenkins(WMC)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Grizzlies head coach as been fined for public criticizing the referee’s following Grizzlies Game 4 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The NBA announced Monday, coach Taylor Jenkins has been fined $15,000.

Jenkins said in a post-game media briefing the game was “the most poorly officiated games in my NBA career” and he’s “never seen a more inconsistent, arrogant, officiated game.”

The Grizzlies lost to the Timberwolves by one point, 119 to 118.

Grizzlies will host Game 5 against the Timberwolves Tuesday night at FedExForum starting at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral
Quintuple stabbing: Family says victim’s brother is responsible for killing 2, injuring 3 others
Quintuple stabbing: Family says victim’s brother is responsible for killing 2, injuring 3 others
One in critical, others injured in multi-vehicle crash
One in critical, others injured in multi-vehicle crash
City Watch: Steven Taylor last seen Jan. 27
Shooting victim found in Mississippi ditch identified as missing Memphis man
Whitehaven eviction leaves behind eyesore for residents
Whitehaven eviction leaves behind eyesore for residents

Latest News

Jevon Shelton
Shots fired in downtown Memphis near police officer, suspect arrested
Shiela Downey charged in husband's stabbing death
Woman accused of fatally stabbing 81-year-old husband after dispute over coffee
A few showers through afternoon, dry and cooler Tuesday
Sagay's Monday afternoon First Alert Forecast 4/25/22
KNOW THE SIGNS: Head & neck cancers are rising in frequency