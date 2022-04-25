Advertise with Us
Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal City Hall Reporter Sam Hardiman joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk Monday.

They talked about Hardiman’s recent story about how Martavius Jones is proposing partisan elections for Memphis City Council and mayoral races. It would mean candidates would run under an affiliated pollical party.

Watch their interview here or on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, AppleTV and Roku.

Read Sam’s stories here.

