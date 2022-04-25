Escaped Desoto Co. inmates were captured while working in Memphis restaurant, says DCSD

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - New details emerged Monday on the four inmates who escaped the Desoto County Detention Facility on Friday.

Officials from the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department addressed media Monday afternoon about what led to the escape and where the inmates were captured.

Chief Deputy Justin Smith says the four inmates escaped through a door during a delivery to the jail. Smith says all four men were trustees in the jail and they worked in the kitchen as cooks.

Two of the men were captured working at El Molino restaurant off Summer Avenue in Memphis. The other two were caught walking down North Graham street.

In addition to the time all four men are already serving, they will now be charged with escape and will never be able to work as a trustee in any jail system in the future, says Smith.

