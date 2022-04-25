Cooper-Young holds 2nd Annual Porchfest event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Crowds swarmed the Cooper-Young district Saturday for the second annual Porchfest.

Nearly one hundred bands performed on area residents’ porches in celebration of springtime and music.

“We’ve got about 90 bands playing on porches around the neighborhood for free, it’s just to get people out, it’s like a nice day to enjoy that and enjoy their community,” says Mark Morrison, board member of the Cooper-Young Community Association.

The festival began last year during the pandemic as a safe way to get the community socializing again.

Festival goers like Connor Hagan say its a good chance to come out, meet new people and listen to good local bands.

“Local businesses make up the heart of this community and my fiancé lives in the area, I’m actually from out of state but I always love coming here, you feel welcome do you feel a sense of pride for Memphis especially the Cooper-Young area, they put on a great show!” said Hagan.

