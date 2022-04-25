BSMF: deadlines and weather plans to know

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Monday, the first of three stages began taking shape at Liberty Park.

Set up for this weekend’s Beale Street Music Festival continued in the rain.

If severe weather moves through the area during the festival, there is a severe weather plan in place. However, after two years off due to the pandemic, BSMF organizers are hoping for a dry, sunny weekend.

At the festival’s temporary location, one stage will sit south of the Liberty Bowl. A second will be to the north and the third will be down Tiger Lane near East Parkway.

All three stages, multiple tents and for the first time, a Ferris wheel, will be set up by the time gates open Friday for the first Beale Street Music Festival since 2019.

“There are a particular set of events that need to happen in an extremely tight timeline,” Memphis in May V.P. of Marketing and Programming Randy Blevins said. “This is all laid out in advance. We’re working with numerous vendors people coming in and our to get their component made.”

That means work continues in the rain.

“We have our shows rain or shine and we build our sets rain or shine,” Blevins said.

While it’s best to have rain gear on hand to watch your favorite artists, the show will go on if safety allows.

A team of Memphis in May meteorologists are constantly tracking any systems in the Mid-South.

“We have a safety and security plan in place where we deploy loud speaker announcements from the stage so that is all the same,” Blevins said.

Shelters will open if needed as part of the plan. It’s the same plan that has been implemented in years past when the festival was held at Tom Lee Park.

There are also plans in place for parking and transportation to Liberty Park.

If you want to ride the MATA rapid shuttle from downtown to the festival and back you need to register for that shuttle by Tuesday at midnight.

You can find information on transportation, parking and all things BSMF here.

