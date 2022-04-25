Bluff City Life: Tues., 12 April
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Mid-South Hero: Lakethia Glenn
Fighting Food Insecurity One Order at a Time
Sacha Simmons | CEO of Pick Fresh Delivery | pickfreshdelivery.com
Sylvia Crum | Transportation & Mobility Director for Innovate Memphis | commuteoptionsmemphis.com
Kayla Zadel | Lifestyle Correspondent
Nidhi Verma | Vice President of International Reserch & Consulting for TransUnion | transunion.com/financial-inclusion
Kate Staggs | Go Red for Women Director for American Heart Association | facebook.com/AHATennessee
Nick Bailey | President & CEO of Re/MAX | remax.com
Jennifer Lynch | Toy Trends Specialist for The Toy Association | thegeniusofplay.org
