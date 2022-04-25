Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Tues., 12 April

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Mid-South Hero: Lakethia Glenn

Fighting Food Insecurity One Order at a Time

Sacha Simmons | CEO of Pick Fresh Delivery | pickfreshdelivery.com

Memphis Carpool Challenge

Sylvia Crum | Transportation & Mobility Director for Innovate Memphis | commuteoptionsmemphis.com

Spring Beauty & Skin Care

Kayla Zadel | Lifestyle Correspondent

Improving Your Credit Score

Nidhi Verma | Vice President of International Reserch & Consulting for TransUnion | transunion.com/financial-inclusion

STEM Goes Red Campaign

Kate Staggs | Go Red for Women Director for American Heart Association | facebook.com/AHATennessee

Fighting Homebuyer Burnout

Nick Bailey | President & CEO of Re/MAX | remax.com

Toy Trends & Top Picks

Jennifer Lynch | Toy Trends Specialist for The Toy Association | thegeniusofplay.org

