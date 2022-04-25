Billy Ray Turner’s sentencing postponed in connection to the murder of NBA star Lorenzen Wright

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sentencing for the man convicted in connection with the 2013 murder of former NBA star Lorenzen Wright has been postponed.

Billy Ray Turner was set to be sentenced Friday on one remaining charge of conspiracy and intent to commit murder.

He was found guilty of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in March.

The murder conviction carries an automatic life sentence but the sentence on the conspiracy charge has yet to be decided.

That carries a 15 to 25-year sentence.

The new court date is June 3.

