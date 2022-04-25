Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Best Life: Parenting mistakes to avoid

By Ivanhoe Broadcast News
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, FLA. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- Parenting can be both rewarding and challenging. A survey conducted in 2018 found 88% of respondents say being a parent today is harder than ever. While raising kids is never easy, avoiding some common mistakes can help you be your best.

How would you rate your parenting?

According to a Pew Research survey, about half of parents think they’re doing a very good job at raising their kids. Experts say you can improve your parenting skills by avoiding toxic mistakes.

The first, saying yes to everything. Studies show over-indulging can lead to kids who have a sense of entitlement and less empathy for others. Another mistake, minimizing their feelings.

Instead of saying, “Don’t be sad,” instead say, “I see that you’re feeling sad now.” Then ask what would make them feel better. Another common misstep is saving your kids from failure. Kids will never learn perseverance if they aren’t given the opportunity to fail. Expecting them to be perfect is another mistake. When you set the bar too high, it can lead to self-esteem and confidence issues later on. With parenting mistakes to avoid.

Not introducing your kids to volunteer work is a missed opportunity. Research shows kids who volunteer are more successful in school and more likely to graduate from high school and college.

In a survey conducted by Cosmo, 78% of parents of school-aged children said they believed they were better parents than their own parents had been.

Contributor(s) to this news report include: Julie Marks, Producer; Bob Walko, Editor.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral
Quintuple stabbing: Family says victim’s brother is responsible for killing 2, injuring 3 others
Quintuple stabbing: Family says victim’s brother is responsible for killing 2, injuring 3 others
Whitehaven eviction leaves behind eyesore for residents
Whitehaven eviction leaves behind eyesore for residents
One in critical, others injured in multi-vehicle crash
One in critical, others injured in multi-vehicle crash
Leaudre Isabell
Man arrested after stabbing five, killing two

Latest News

Best Life
Best Life: Easy daily habits to incorporate into your routine in honor of Earth Day
Recognizing National Infertility Awareness Week in Tennessee
Recognizing National Infertility Awareness Week in Tennessee
Best Life
Best Life: Impact plastics can have on your health
Southaven and Horn Lake opt-out of medical marijuana program
Southaven and Horn Lake opt out of medical marijuana program