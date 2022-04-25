Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Arby’s employee throws hot grease on customer, resulting in hospitalization, police say

Hueytown PD: Arby's employee throws hot grease on customer
By WBRC staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – An employee at an Arby’s in Alabama was arrested after police said she threw hot grease on a customer in the drive-thru Saturday.

Hueytown Police Chief Mike Yarbrough said the Arby’s employee “just snapped” when the interaction with a customer escalated.

Authorities responded to calls of an altercation between an employee and a customer. Police said the employee threw grease on the customer in the drive thru.

Yarbrough said the victim, a female customer in her early 30s, was in her car and had two children with her at the time.

The woman has secondary burns on a large portion of her body and is recovering at an area hospital, according to Yarbrough.

Officers arrested 50-year-old Shea Denise Peoples for first-degree assault. She was taken to the Jefferson County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

An Arby’s spokesperson said in a statement, “The actions of the former employee in Hueytown, AL, were reprehensible. We immediately terminated the offender, and we are cooperating with the local authorities in their investigation. Our heart goes out to the guest, and we are working to help support their recovery.”

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral
Quintuple stabbing: Family says victim’s brother is responsible for killing 2, injuring 3 others
Quintuple stabbing: Family says victim’s brother is responsible for killing 2, injuring 3 others
City Watch: Steven Taylor last seen Jan. 27
Shooting victim found in Mississippi ditch identified as missing Memphis man
One in critical, others injured in multi-vehicle crash
One in critical, others injured in multi-vehicle crash
Shiela Downey charged in husband's stabbing death
Woman accused of fatally stabbing 81-year-old husband after dispute over coffee

Latest News

In this April 6, 2022 photo provided by Texas state Rep. Jeff Leach, Texas death row inmate...
EXPLAINER: Melissa Lucio’s execution delayed in Texas
Profit Pump
Profit Pump: 100 years after first patient uses insulin, out-of-pocket costs continue to climb
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., responds to reporters at the Capitol in...
McCarthy downplays remarks about Trump in secret recording
Leaudre Isabell
Quintuple stabbing suspect appears in court
Beale Street Music Festival 2022 stage map released
BSMF: deadlines and weather plans to know