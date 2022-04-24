Police: One in critical condition after shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Haywood Avenue Sunday evening.

Officers say one person was found shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

MPD has one person in custody.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

