Police: One in critical condition after shooting
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Haywood Avenue Sunday evening.

Officers say one person was found shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

MPD has one person in custody.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

