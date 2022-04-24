More Grizzlies fans make the trip to Minneapolis to watch Game 4

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Game 4 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Minnesota Timberwolves had a late start, a 9 p.m. tipoff, but not late enough for a some pods of Grizz fans to stick it out and see if the Bluff City franchise can come away with the win.

After Game 3′s historic comeback victory for the Grizzlies, some of the fans we spoke with admitted their trip up to the Twin Cities for Game 4 was a spur of the moment decision, one they hope pays off with a Grizzlies victory.

“We booked a flight yesterday,” said Memphis resident Heather Wallace.

“It’s my first time in Minneapolis,” said Antonio Braxton of Memphis. “Why not live a little?!”

It was a decent turnout for the Memphis Grizzlies, decent being some needles in the haystack who were willing to drive the 800 miles from Memphis.

Many of them were motivated by the comeback victory of Game 3 on Thursday.

“This was totally last minute,” said Marea Swaffer from Dallas. “We had an iffy run in Memphis, and we said we’re going to Minnesota.”

“We talked about going to an away game,” Michael Zepatos of Memphis said. “I’ve gone to several away games throughout the year, and especially after Game 3, we had to be here for game 4.”

Even transplant and out-of-state fans made the drive, short and long, hoping to see a performance from Grizzlies stars like Ja Morant.

“Their motivation just keeps them going,” Jaxen Vohs from Polk City, Iowa said. “I mean, when they’re down 25 in the fourth with 10 minutes to go, they came back and won by ten.”

“I like Ja Morant. I do have his jersey. I wasn’t going to wear it. I was going to wear it, but I didn’t want people to think I had jumped on the bandwagon,” said Tread McBrayer, a Memphis native who moved to Minneapolis in ‘85. “ve always been ‘always Memphis.’”

“It’s never been like this,” Wallace said. “They never have looked like this before, and the love they have for each other, the energy, it brings it out.”

“They have shown their perseverance, and they have embodied the city of Memphis,” Braxton said. “I’m just trying to represent.”

With a win, fans have no doubt the series ends in 5 back in Memphis.

“We have a legitimate shot at winning the championship,” said Braxton.

Vohs said “I think they can win it all.”

“We’re gritty,” said Swaffer. “We’re here to play, and I think everyone doubts us. Let them keep doubting, and we’ll keep making a mark.”

At the time of this article, Game 4 was not even halfway over.

The hope, of course is to win, but if the Grizzlies are to fall, they’ll get another chance to go up in the series in front of many, many more fans at FedExForum back home.

