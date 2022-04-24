A cold front will bring rain & storms tonight & Monday along with cooler temps

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -It’s been another unseasonably warm & windy day as southerly winds will continue to usher in warm air through this evening. A few showers have moved into eastern Arkansas and will move into parts of west Tennessee and north Mississippi this evening. The bulk of the rain and a few storms will move in tonight and early Monday with a few lingering showers during the day Monday. The severe threat for today and tomorrow is low and looks to remain to our west. Temperatures will fall into the 60s Monday afternoon and highs will remain in the upper 60s to lows 70s Monday through Wednesday.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain and thunder overnight, lows in the mid to upper 60s and southerly winds 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Cloudy with rain and a few storms with highs in the lower 70s but temperatures will fall into the 60s by afternoon, northerly winds at 10-15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a s slight chance of showers, lows in the lows in the lower 50s and winds out of the north at 5-10 mph.

NEXT WEEK: Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of early morning shower, highs in the upper 60s, and lows in the mid 40s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 70s and lows in the lower 50s. Thursday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid to upper 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs near 80.

NEXT WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers during the day and highs in the upper 70s. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

