Another warm & windy day but tracking a cold front that will bring late tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Another unseasonably warm & windy day as southerly winds will continue to usher in warm air. There could be a passing shower today but most won’t see it. Rain chances will rise overnight and Monday as a cold front will bring rain and storms overnight and Monday. Temperatures will be cooler to start the work week. The severe threat for today and tomorrow is low and looks to remain to our west.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy and windy with a slight chance of a passing shower, high temperatures in the lower 80s, southerly winds at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain and thunder overnight, lows in the mid to upper 60s and southerly winds 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Cloudy with rain and a few storms with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the lows in the lower 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a chance of early morning showers, highs in the upper 60s, and lows in the upper 40s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 70s and lows in the lower 50s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid to upper 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs near 80.

NEXT WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and highs in the upper 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.