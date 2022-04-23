Warm and windy to end the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Partly cloudy through sunset with temperatures in the low 80s and a gusty south wind at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds south at 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy early then mostly cloudy by evening with a passing shower or storm late in the day into the evening, mainly in northeast Arkansas. Highs will be around 80. Scattered showers or storms are possible late Sunday night.

THIS WEEK: Rain or a few storms will move through Monday. Severe threat looks minimal at this time. Highs will only be in the 60s to around 70 Monday. Dry weather returns Tuesday and Wednesday with highs near 70. Highs in the Mid 70s to near 80 return by Thursday and Friday.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

