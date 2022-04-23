Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Warm and windy to end the weekend

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Spencer Denton
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Partly cloudy through sunset with temperatures in the low 80s and a gusty south wind at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds south at 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy early then mostly cloudy by evening with a passing shower or storm late in the day into the evening, mainly in northeast Arkansas. Highs will be around 80. Scattered showers or storms are possible late Sunday night.  

THIS WEEK: Rain or a few storms will move through Monday. Severe threat looks minimal at this time. Highs will only be in the 60s to around 70 Monday. Dry weather returns Tuesday and Wednesday with highs near 70. Highs in the Mid 70s to near 80 return by Thursday and Friday.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Whitehaven eviction leaves behind eyesore for residents
Whitehaven eviction leaves behind eyesore for residents
Wanted: Cesar Martinez, Juan Monsivais, Jose Vasquez and Cesar Gonzalez
Desoto Co Sheriff’s Office searching for 4 escaped inmates
MLGW outage map
MLGW restores power to over 6,000 customers
Emergency crews on scene of I-55 crash
Suspects wanted in assault against West Memphis officers crash on I-55
Memphis Auto Show features 250 new cars, impressive safety features (2021)
Memphis International Auto Show returns to Bluff City convention center

Latest News

Tracking a cold front Sunday night & Monday
Warm & dry to start the weekend with a cold front approaching Sunday night
Friday evening weather update
Tracking a warm weekend followed by a cold front to start next week
WMC First Alert Weather
Sunshine and unseasonably warm air heading into the weekend
Futurecast showing 12:30 PM on Monday, April 25, 2022
First Alert to a cold front that brings rain and a drop in temperatures early next week