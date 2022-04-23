Advertise with Us
Warm & dry to start the weekend with a cold front approaching Sunday night

By Sagay Galindo
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 3:54 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -It will be warm and windy today, thanks to a strong southerly flow. This pattern will make for an unseasonably warm pattern this weekend, but it will be brief. A cold front will approach Sunday night and Monday will bring cooler temperatures back to the area along with rain and a few thunderstorms.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy and windy with a South wind at 10 to 20 MPH and afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a breezy South wind at 10 to 15 MPH and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

TOMORROW: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of isolated showers, high temperatures in the lower 80s, and overnight lows in the mid 60

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms along with high temperatures near 70 early in the day and falling to near 50 overnight. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a chance of early morning showers, highs in the upper 60s, and lows in the upper 40s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 70s and lows in the lower 50s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid to upper 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs near 80.

