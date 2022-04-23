Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Volunteers go door-to-door, encouraging citizens to vote in Shelby County primary election

Barbara Beaver, a volunteer with MICAH, speaks with a resident in north Memphis about the...
Barbara Beaver, a volunteer with MICAH, speaks with a resident in north Memphis about the upcoming election.(WMC)
By Brandon Richard
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s the final weekend to cast an early vote in the May 3 Shelby County primary election.

As of Friday, more than 11,000 people have voted in the election, according to figures from the Shelby County Election Commission.

According to the election commission, there are more than 565,000 active voters in Shelby County.

Barbara Beaver and Dave Harris won’t be able to knock on all their doors, but they’ll do what they can.

Action News 5 caught up with them Saturday as they went door-to-door in north Memphis, canvassing as volunteers for the Memphis Interfaith Coalition for Action and Hope (MICAH).

They passed out information about the upcoming election.

“Canvassing, we found out, is one of the most effective ways to reach people because you have the human person-to-person connection,” said Beaver. “You get a chance to hear people’s stories and you get a chance to hear some of the issues they’re concerned about.”

Gun violence and criminal justice reform were two of the biggest issues residents brought up.

“The justice system needs to be changed in Memphis,” said one resident.

The three candidates running for Shelby County District Attorney General in the Democratic primary are promising to bring that change.

Steve Mulroy, Janika White and Linda Harris will spend the next week and a half trying to earn the votes of as many people as they can.

One of them will face the incumbent D.A. Amy Weirich in August.

Weirich has no challenger in the Republican primary.

The other major race on the ballot is for Shelby County Mayor.

Lee Harris, the incumbent, is trying to fend off a primary challenge from fellow Democrat Ken Moody.

One of them will likely face Republican Worth Morgan in August.

Morgan, a Memphis City Councilman, is running unopposed in the Republican primary for Shelby County Mayor.

There are also competitive races for the county commission, circuit court clerk, criminal court clerk, juvenile court clerks, probate court clerk, county clerk, property assessor and register of deeds.

Beaver and Harris are doing their part to make voters aware of what’s on the ballot and to listen to their concerns.

“There’s real, real problems out there that need to be addressed and some of those problems are going to come to the surface in this election,” said Harris.

Early voting ends on Thursday, April 28.

For more information about the May 3 primary election, including sample ballots, visit the Shelby County Election Commission’s website.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Whitehaven eviction leaves behind eyesore for residents
Whitehaven eviction leaves behind eyesore for residents
Wanted: Cesar Martinez, Juan Monsivais, Jose Vasquez and Cesar Gonzalez
Desoto Co Sheriff’s Office searching for 4 escaped inmates
MLGW outage map
MLGW restores power to over 6,000 customers
Emergency crews on scene of I-55 crash
Suspects wanted in assault against West Memphis officers crash on I-55
Memphis Auto Show features 250 new cars, impressive safety features (2021)
Memphis International Auto Show returns to Bluff City convention center

Latest News

Two dead, two in critical after stabbing on Hubert
Two dead, two in critical after stabbing on Hubert
Tracking a cold front Sunday night & Monday
Sagay's Saturday midday First Alert Forecast 4/23/22
Dry for most of the weekend with a few showers for a few areas Sunday
Sagay's Saturday morning First Alert Forecast 4/23/22
Friday Night Stripes
Tigers fans celebrate the return of spring football with annual Friday Night Stripes game