Volunteers go door-to-door, encouraging citizens to vote in Shelby County primary election

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s the final weekend to cast an early vote in the May 3 Shelby County primary election.

As of Friday, more than 11,000 people have voted in the election, according to figures from the Shelby County Election Commission.

According to the election commission, there are more than 565,000 active voters in Shelby County.

Barbara Beaver and Dave Harris won’t be able to knock on all their doors, but they’ll do what they can.

Action News 5 caught up with them Saturday as they went door-to-door in north Memphis, canvassing as volunteers for the Memphis Interfaith Coalition for Action and Hope (MICAH).

They passed out information about the upcoming election.

“Canvassing, we found out, is one of the most effective ways to reach people because you have the human person-to-person connection,” said Beaver. “You get a chance to hear people’s stories and you get a chance to hear some of the issues they’re concerned about.”

Gun violence and criminal justice reform were two of the biggest issues residents brought up.

“The justice system needs to be changed in Memphis,” said one resident.

The three candidates running for Shelby County District Attorney General in the Democratic primary are promising to bring that change.

Steve Mulroy, Janika White and Linda Harris will spend the next week and a half trying to earn the votes of as many people as they can.

One of them will face the incumbent D.A. Amy Weirich in August.

Weirich has no challenger in the Republican primary.

The other major race on the ballot is for Shelby County Mayor.

Lee Harris, the incumbent, is trying to fend off a primary challenge from fellow Democrat Ken Moody.

One of them will likely face Republican Worth Morgan in August.

Morgan, a Memphis City Councilman, is running unopposed in the Republican primary for Shelby County Mayor.

There are also competitive races for the county commission, circuit court clerk, criminal court clerk, juvenile court clerks, probate court clerk, county clerk, property assessor and register of deeds.

Beaver and Harris are doing their part to make voters aware of what’s on the ballot and to listen to their concerns.

“There’s real, real problems out there that need to be addressed and some of those problems are going to come to the surface in this election,” said Harris.

Early voting ends on Thursday, April 28.

For more information about the May 3 primary election, including sample ballots, visit the Shelby County Election Commission’s website.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.