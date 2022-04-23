Two escaped Desoto County inmates captured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two of the four suspects on the run from the Desoto County Detention Facility has been found.

The Desoto County Sheriff’s Department say Cesar Martinez and Juan Monsivais are now in custody.

They were arrested in Shelby County this afternoon.

DCSD is still asking for help to find Jose Vasquez and Cesar Gonzalez.

The department’s Deputy Chief says the escape was due to a breach in security.

We’re told the inmates were all incarcerated on drug related charges.

If you know where these four men are, call 662-469-8027.

