Two dead, two in critical after stabbing on Hubert

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a stabbing on Hubert early Saturday morning.

Officers say four people were found stabbed. One was pronounced dead on the scene, one juvenile was taken to Le Bonheur and later pronounced dead and two were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the suspect is believed to be known to the victims, but no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

