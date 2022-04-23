Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Two dead, two in critical after stabbing on Hubert

Two dead, two in critical after stabbing on Hubert
Two dead, two in critical after stabbing on Hubert(WSMV)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a stabbing on Hubert early Saturday morning.

Officers say four people were found stabbed. One was pronounced dead on the scene, one juvenile was taken to Le Bonheur and later pronounced dead and two were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the suspect is believed to be known to the victims, but no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Whitehaven eviction leaves behind eyesore for residents
Whitehaven eviction leaves behind eyesore for residents
Wanted: Cesar Martinez, Juan Monsivais, Jose Vasquez and Cesar Gonzalez
Desoto Co Sheriff’s Office searching for 4 escaped inmates
MLGW outage map
MLGW restores power to over 6,000 customers
Emergency crews on scene of I-55 crash
Suspects wanted in assault against West Memphis officers crash on I-55
Memphis Auto Show features 250 new cars, impressive safety features (2021)
Memphis International Auto Show returns to Bluff City convention center

Latest News

Barbara Beaver, a volunteer with MICAH, speaks with a resident in north Memphis about the...
Volunteers go door-to-door, encouraging citizens to vote in Shelby County primary election
Tracking a cold front Sunday night & Monday
Sagay's Saturday midday First Alert Forecast 4/23/22
Dry for most of the weekend with a few showers for a few areas Sunday
Sagay's Saturday morning First Alert Forecast 4/23/22
Friday Night Stripes
Tigers fans celebrate the return of spring football with annual Friday Night Stripes game