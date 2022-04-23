Tigers fans celebrate the return of spring football with annual Friday Night Stripes game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Spring football is back in the Bluff City!

The annual Friday Night Stripes game returned to Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium tonight with thousands of fans cheering on the Tigers.

Fans Action News 5 spoke with were excited to cheer on the Tigers and to check out what the team is looking like this season.

“We want everybody to come out and support Tiger football,” said Tigers fan Katina Garrard. “It’s a community. It’s a family. It’s part of what makes Tiger football just so wonderful to me and I don’t miss it because it develops great friendships to where it just becomes a family.”

Katina Garrard and her friends have been tailgating together for over a decade. Other fans like Stan Chamberlain and his friends came to check out the talent on the field. They’re interested in the Tiger quarterbacks and running backs, and how the new defensive and offensive coordinators are shaping up.

“I just want to see what’s going on this year, what the guys got,” said Tigers fan Stan Chamberlain. “I know there’s a lot of changes in the roster but I just want to see were working with this year.”

New swag, grub and a new football season had old and new fans alike ready for the action.

“I just wanted to watch the game,” said Addison Kirkman. “I really enjoy football anyways so I just wanted to come out.”

Fans say spring or fall, they’ll be cheering on the Tigers all season long.

Tickets for the 2022 football season are on sale now.

