Whitehaven eviction leaves behind eyesore for residents
By Kelli Cook
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some Memphis residents say they are fed up with the littering and illegal dumping in their community.

Whitehaven residents on Brockwood Street say for weeks they’ve been calling city officials for answers about what’s being done about trash and unwanted items left on the side of the road that’s causing quite an eyesore.

Edie Sandige has lived on the Whitehaven street for 40 years.

The 86-year-old takes a lot of pride in keeping a meticulous yard.

“I get up at 4:30 in the morning in the summertime and come outside and start working in this yard,” said Sandidge.

She says it’s frustrating living across the street from furniture, trash and appliances sitting at the curb for nearly a month.

“People come through here and stop... get what they want out of it,” said Sandidge.

The city says this trash is the result of an eviction.

We’re told the landlord violated city ordinance by not notifying the solid waste division in advance and when you put a tenant’s belongings on the curb,  it needs to be boxed and properly bagged.

City leaders say code enforcement will issue a notice of violation.

If the property owner does not clean it up in a legal time frame, the city will do it then bill the owner.

Action News 5 is still waiting to hear back from the city about how long that could take.

“I really hate to see the trash discarded inappropriately, it takes away from the neighborhood,” said Dr. Yvonne Nelson.

Nelson is a community advocate, dedicating much of her work to keeping Whitehaven clean.

In a quick drive around the area, Action News 5 found numerous other violations sitting by the curb.

Like much of the city, illegal dumping is also an issue.

Nelson and other advocates have gone as far as to set up a camera on Levi Road, a notorious dumping ground in Whitehaven.

This week, Mayor Jim Strickland proposed in his budget a dedicated 17 staff members and equipment to focus exclusively on cleaning up illegal dumping sites.

Nelson doesn’t think that’s the answer.

“If we don’t change the mindset of the people, we’re not going get any change and having somebody come and clean up behind someone, I don’t think that’s going to solve the problem because they’re going to come right behind you and dirty things up again,” said Nelson.

Nelson says it’s important to educate the public especially children.

Saturday April 30, there will be a Whitehaven Community Clean-Up.

The event is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at John P. Freeman Optional School.

