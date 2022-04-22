Tracking a warm weekend followed by a cold front to start next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A strong southerly flow, dry conditions, and ample sunshine during the day combined for a warm end to the week. This pattern will make for an unseasonably warm pattern this weekend, but it won’t last long. A cold front Monday will bring cooler temperatures back to the area along with rain and a few thunderstorms.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the low to mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy and breezy with a South wind at 10 to 20 MPH and afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a breezy South wind at 10 to 15 MPH and lows in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of isolated showers, high temperatures in the lower 80s, and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms along with high temperatures near 70 early in the day and falling to near 50 overnight. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a chance of early morning showers, highs in the upper 60s, and lows in the upper 40s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 70s and lows in the lower 50s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid to upper 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs near 80.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.