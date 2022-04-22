Tom Lee Park renovations are moving quickly

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you’ve passed by Tom Lee Park recently you can’t help but notice the renovations coming along, and things are looking different.

The good news is everything is on time!

“There is a lot happening on construction of Tom Lee Park, we are well underway, the cut bank bluff which you can see behind me is will be finished this Summer and the park is moving very quickly to be completed by in 2023,” said Carol Coletta President and CEO of Memphis River Parks Partnership.

Valero employees and volunteers were out on Earth Day helping with the renovations, they planted dozens of trees.

“It’s all about serving the community and being good neighbors,” said Vice President for the Valero Memphis Refinery Eric Brown.

The company has donated $1 million, Brown says they are committed to planting 1,000 trees up and down the riverfront.

“Today we planted somewhere between 32 and 42 trees,” said Brown.

With Beale Street Music Festival kicking off in one week in Midtown Memphis this year, Coletta says she can’t wait until Memphis in May events return to Tom Lee Park.

“This park was designed with specific set of specifications from Memphis in May, so they said we need this many linear feet, we need three lawns that can have this much square footage, we need places to put the stages for instance. We need ways to get through safely so the park was specifically designed for that purpose,” said Coletta.

Coletta also noted the Memphis River Parks Partnership is just $2 million away from their fundraising goal of $61 million.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.