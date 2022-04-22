Suspects wanted for multiple thefts from two Goodwill drop box

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MPD is searching for three suspects responsible for multiple thefts from two Goodwill donation drop boxes, one on Highway 64 and the other on Whitten.

Two women and one man have reportedly pulled up to the drop box locations in a minivan and truck and taken everything inside and around the donation boxes.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information on these incidents is encouraged to call 901-528-CASH.

