Suspects wanted in assault against West Memphis officers crash on I-55

Emergency crews on scene of I-55 crash
(Action News 5)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two suspects wanted in connection to an aggravated assault against officers with the West Memphis Police Department were detained Friday morning following a crash on I-55.

West Memphis police were monitoring traffic when they pulled a driver over for speeding. The driver then fled leading police on a pursuit.

WMPD says the driver intentionally rammed two police vehicles and proceeded to I-55. Eventually, the vehicle left the roadway crashing near I-55 and 3rd Street.

Officers found drugs, weapons and stolen copper inside the vehicle, according to investigators.

WMPD says a man and woman are currently in custody.

No one was injured.

Memphis Police officers were not involved in the initial incident but are working to clear the scene on I-55.

