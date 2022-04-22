Suspects wanted in assault against West Memphis officers crash on I-55

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two suspects wanted in connection to an aggravated assault against officers with the West Memphis Police Department were detained Friday morning following a crash on I-55.

West Memphis police were monitoring traffic when they pulled a driver over for speeding. The driver then fled leading police on a pursuit.

WMPD says the driver intentionally rammed two police vehicles and proceeded to I-55. Eventually, the vehicle left the roadway crashing near I-55 and 3rd Street.

Officers found drugs, weapons and stolen copper inside the vehicle, according to investigators.

WMPD says a man and woman are currently in custody.

No one was injured.

Memphis Police officers were not involved in the initial incident but are working to clear the scene on I-55.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.