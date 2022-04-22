Sunshine and unseasonably warm air heading into the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly sunny and warm this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds will be south at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Lows will be in the mid 60s with dry weather and a mostly clear sky.

THIS WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Sunday will become mostly cloudy with a passing shower or storm late in the day into the evening, mainly in northeast Arkansas. Highs will be in the low 80s. Rain and storms will move in Sunday night ahead of a cold front.

NEXT WEEK: Rain or storms will move through Monday. Severe threat looks minimal at this time. Highs will only be in the 60s to around 70 Monday. Dry weather returns Tuesday and Wednesday with highs near 70. Mid 70s return by Thursday and Friday.

