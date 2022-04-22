Advertise with Us
Police: 80-year-old homeowner released after shooting, killing intruder

Police said an 80-year-old man shot a 31-year-old after the intruder entered his home.
Police said an 80-year-old man shot a 31-year-old after the intruder entered his home.(MGN ONLINE)
By Brianna Owczarzak and Gray News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) - An 80-year-old homeowner was released from police custody after investigators said he shot and killed an intruder.

Flint Township police tell WNEM a 31-year-old man broke into a home Thursday night and was confronted by the homeowner.

The 80-year-old fired his weapon, striking and killing the intruder, police said.

The homeowner was released as police continue investigating the case.

Copyright 2022 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

