Pamela Moses illegal voting registration case dismissed by DA’s Officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Pamela Moses will not be tried a second time for illegally registering to vote.

Shelby County District Attorney’s Office gave this statement:

“Our original offer to the defendant Pamela Moses was a guilty plea to a misdemeanor and no time to serve. She rejected that offer and asked for a jury trial. At the conclusion of the week-long trial, the jury convicted her on the felony charge of false entry on permanent voter registration. She was taken into custody and spent 75 days in jail before Judge Ward granted her motion for new trial. In total, she has spent 82 days in custody on this case, which is sufficient. She is also permanently barred from registering to vote or voting in Tennessee as a result of her 2015 conviction for tampering with evidence. In the interest of judicial economy, we are dismissing her illegal registration case and her violation of probation.”

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.