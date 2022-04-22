MLGW restores power to over 6,000 customers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Over 6,000 Memphis Light, Gas and Water customers were without power Friday morning due to an “equipment failure.”

The customers affected were in Germantown and East Memphis area, according to the utility’s outage map.

MLGW says power is now fully restored to all customers who were affected.

MLGW Outage Map

