NLRB issues formal complain against Starbucks for ‘Memphis 7′

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Labor Relations Board issued a formal complaint against Starbucks on behalf of the seven employees fired from the Poplar and Highland store in February.

The complaint alleges that Starbucks fired the employees because the “joined or assisted the union and engaged in concerted activities, and to discourage employees from engaging in these activities.”

The NLRB will civilly prosecute the company for the firings.

“On behalf of the Memphis 7, although we are excited about the news, we knew from the moment each of us were terminated that this would be the outcome,” says Nikki Taylor, a former shift supervisor at the Poplar & Highland store and member of the Memphis 7. “We are excited for the public to know the truth and to return to work at our soon-to-be-unionized Starbucks.”

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.