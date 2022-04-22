Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

NLRB issues formal complain against Starbucks for ‘Memphis 7′

NLRB issues formal complain against Starbucks for ‘Memphis 7′
NLRB issues formal complain against Starbucks for ‘Memphis 7′
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Labor Relations Board issued a formal complaint against Starbucks on behalf of the seven employees fired from the Poplar and Highland store in February.

The complaint alleges that Starbucks fired the employees because the “joined or assisted the union and engaged in concerted activities, and to discourage employees from engaging in these activities.”

The NLRB will civilly prosecute the company for the firings.

“On behalf of the Memphis 7, although we are excited about the news, we knew from the moment each of us were terminated that this would be the outcome,” says Nikki Taylor, a former shift supervisor at the Poplar & Highland store and member of the Memphis 7. “We are excited for the public to know the truth and to return to work at our soon-to-be-unionized Starbucks.”

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Oscar Smith's execution is scheduled for Thursday.
Tennessee inmate execution postponed
Gina Neely joins Action News 5 as host of Bluff City Life
Gina Neely joins Action News 5 as host of Bluff City Life
Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty
Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty sentenced to over 5 years in prison
Jeremiah Carlisle charged in stabbing death
Man charged in deadly Shelby County stabbing, victim identified
A bill in Tennessee passed the Senate that would require DUI drivers to pay child support if a...
Bill requiring convicted drunken drivers to pay child support if parent dies passes Senate

Latest News

Arteleious Wadlington
Man accused of stealing dirt bike off CSX train
This is a stock photo
Gov. Tate Reeves signs bill banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates
Pamela Moses illegal voting registration case dismissed by DA’s Officer
Pamela Moses illegal voting registration case dismissed by DA’s Officer
Wanted: Cesar Martinez, Juan Monsivais, Jose Vasquez and Cesar Gonzalez
Desoto Co Sheriff’s Office searching for 4 escaped inmates